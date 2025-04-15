Applications are invited for recruitment of 69 vacant posts or career in CPCB Assam in 2025.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 69 vacant posts or career on direct recruitment and regular basis for open competition in 2025. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is a Statutory Organization under Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change entrusted with power and functions under

the Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Name of posts :

Scientist ‘B’

Assistant Law Officer

Senior Technical Supervisor

Senior Scientific Assistant

Technical Supervisor

Assistant

Accounts Assistant

Junior Translator

Senior Draughtsman

Junior Technician

Senior Laboratory Assistant

Upper Division Clerk

Data Entry Operator Grade-II

Stenographer Grade-II

Junior Laboratory Assistant

Lower Division Clerk

Field Attendant

Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts :

Scientist ‘B’ : 22

Assistant Law Officer : 1

Senior Technical Supervisor : 2

Senior Scientific Assistant : 4

Technical Supervisor : 5

Assistant : 4

Accounts Assistant : 2

Junior Translator : 1

Senior Draughtsman : 1

Junior Technician : 2

Senior Laboratory Assistant : 2

Upper Division Clerk : 8

Data Entry Operator Grade-II : 1

Stenographer Grade-II : 3

Junior Laboratory Assistant : 2

Lower Division Clerk : 5

Field Attendant : 1

Multi-Tasking Staff : 3

Eligibility Criteria : As per CPCB norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://onlineapp.iitd.ac.in/

Last Date for submission of Application is 28.04.2025

Application Fees :

Two hours exam Rs. 750 exam fee + Rs. 250 for test session = Rs. 1000

One hour exam Rs. 350 exam fee + Rs. 150 for test session = Rs. 500

The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen and women are exempted from paying examination fee. However, all candidates are required to register and pay a test session charge (Rs. 250/- for two hour test and Rs. 150/- for one hour test) at the time of registration.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here