Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in DDMA Barpeta Assam.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Barpeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Field Officer (Disaster Management) on contractual basis. The Contract will be for a period of one year only. The appointment will be purely on a contractual basis and the Candidate would not be entitled to any claim, right, interests or further benefits in terms of regulation or consideration of further appointment to the said post or any other post.

Name of post : Field Officer (Disaster Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Science or with Statistics, Geography, Environmental Science or Geology as a subject, or diploma in Civil Engineering or Architecture from a recognized University/Institution. Computer skills specially MS Word/Excel/Power Point/Internet usage/Emails. Candidates should possess one year diploma in Computer Application from the Govt. authorized institute.

Salary : Rs. 28500/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 35 years also as on the 1st January, 2024 (as decided), relaxable in case of SC/ST candidates as per rules.

Selection Procedure :

Eligible applicants list and interview date will be informed altogether through official website of DC Office, Barpeta.

Interview will be for 100 marks with the following break up:

Marks obtained in graduation : 50 marks Knowledge of DM related issue : 20 marks Knowledge of computer 20 marks Attitude and also Personality trait : 10 marks

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their application in standard form along set of all necessary documents (Self-attested) i.e. mark sheets and also certificates from H.S. onward, age certificate, computer knowledge certificate etc. at District Disaster Authority, DC office, Barpeta.

Last date of submission of Application is on 11/12/2024 (5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



