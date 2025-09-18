Guwahati: Both Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem were knocked out of the World Athletics Championships final in Tokyo on Thursday.

Defending champion Neeraj was eliminated after the fifth round of finals.

Neeraj finished 8th, failing to win a medal for the first time in 7 years.

India’s Sachin Yadav finished fourth.

Earlier, Neeraj’s arch rival Nadeem was eliminated finishing 10th to bow out of the competition.

Neeraj, who was at the 8 spot, needed to finish in the 6th position to stay alive after the fifth round.

Neeraj sought to defend his World Championships title in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday.

Neeraj aimed to create history by becoming the third athlete to successfully defend his title, after Czech coach Jan Zelenzy and Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Neeraj reached the final with a single successful attempt in the qualification round the previous day.

Also Read: Asia Cup: Reports say match referee Pycroft removed from Pakistan match

He surpassed the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m on his first try.

His effort on Wednesday measured 84.80m, securing his place in the final. Compatriot Sachin Yadav also qualified with a throw of 83.67m, while Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh did not advance to the championship round.

It is noteworthy that it was the first time since the 2024 Paris Olympics that Neeraj and Nadeem competed against each other.

At the quadrennial event in Paris, Arshad claimed gold with a monster throw of 92.97m, while Neeraj bagged silver with a throw of 89.45m..