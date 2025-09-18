Guwahati: The Assam Congress has filed a police complaint accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of circulating allegedly AI-generated videos on social media that, according to the party, incite communal tensions and defame senior Congress leaders.

Bedabrata Bora, chairman of the Media Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), lodged the First Information Report (FIR) at Dispur Police Station.

He named Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia, state social media convener Shaktidhar Deka, and other individuals linked to the BJP’s digital campaigns.

The Congress alleged that the BJP’s social media team released a controversial video titled “Assam without BJP” on September 15, which portrayed a Muslim-majority version of Assam, allegedly to spread communal fear ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The video reportedly featured imagery of meat shops, liquor sales, Islamic religious symbols, and exaggerated data claiming a 90% Muslim population in the state.

Accompanying text urged viewers to “choose your vote carefully,” which Congress leaders believe was designed to instill fear among voters and influence the BTC polls through divisive tactics.

The complaint accuses the BJP’s social media unit of engaging in a criminal conspiracy and committing offenses under multiple laws, including incitement to communal disharmony, promoting enmity between communities, and violating the Model Code of Conduct

The Congress also referenced another similar video that surfaced on September 12, alleging a pattern of digital misinformation using AI-generated content.

They urged authorities to initiate a forensic investigation, seize digital devices used by the BJP’s social media team, and direct social media platforms to remove the content under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Additionally, Congress asked the Election Commission of India to step in, alleging that these actions clearly breach the Model Code of Conduct during election season.

In a further accusation, the Congress claimed that since Monday, the BJP has shared edited videos on X (formerly Twitter) falsely depicting illegal immigrants occupying key landmarks in Guwahati, including the airport, stadium, and Rang Ghar amphitheatre.

These videos reportedly carried captions like, “We can’t let this dream of paijan be true,”

suggesting a dystopian future narrative under Congress’s rule.

Reacting to the issue, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemned the BJP’s online campaigns.

“The BJP IT cell’s manufactured images and messages cannot even scratch the surface of Assamese society,” Gogoi said. “Assam deserves leadership that uplifts its people, not propaganda that divides them.”