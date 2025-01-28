Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in Delhi Public School Dhaligaon Assam.

Delhi Public School Dhaligaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Accounts Assistant on regular / purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant (Regular Post)

Qualification & Experience :

The candidates should have bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Work Experience in any CBSE school will be preferred

Age : Candidates should not be more than 35 Years of age as on 01.04.2025

Salary: Starting with the Basic Pay of Rs. 25,500/-. Other allowances as per DPS Society norms.

Name of post : PGT/TGT-English & Political Science (Contractual Post)

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates should be postgraduate for PGT & TGT and graduate for PRT, in the concerned subjects. For all posts, its mandatory to have B.Ed. or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ institution, except for the posts of Dance, P. Ed.

Name of post : TGT-Hindi & Assamese (Contractual Post)

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates should be postgraduate for PGT & TGT and graduate for PRT, in the concerned subjects. For all posts, its mandatory to have B.Ed. or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ institution, except for the posts of Dance, P. Ed.

Name of post : PRT-English, Assamese, Bodo, Social Science, Dance, Physical Education. Art & Computer Science (Part Time) (Contractual Post)

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates should be postgraduate for PGT & TGT and graduate for PRT, in the concerned subjects. For all posts, its mandatory to have B.Ed. or its equivalent degree from a recognised university/ institution, except for the posts of Dance, P. Ed.

Name of post : Special Educator (Contractual Post)

Qualification & Experience :

Candidate should have Professional Diploma/ Certificate in Special Education or any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI)

Name of post : Counsellor (Contractual Post)

Qualification & Experience :

Candidate should be graduate/postgraduate in Psychology or postgraduate in Child Development or Graduate/ Postgraduate with Diploma in Career Guidance and Counselling from a recognised university/ institution.

Salary : As per DPS Society norms

Age Limit : As per DPS Society norms

How to apply :

For the regular post of Accounts Assistant, candidates should send their application addressed to the Principal, along with the filled in registration form available in the school website, through post to Delhi Public School Dhaligaon, IOCL BGR Township, Dist. –Chirang, Assam, Pin-783385 latest by 4th February 2025. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. Date of interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates

For all other contractual posts, candidates should appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th February 2025 from 7:30 AM onwards in Delhi Public School Dhaligaon, IOCL BGR Township, Dist. –Chirang, Assam, Pin-783385

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here