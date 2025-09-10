Dibrugarh: The Moran community in Tinsukia on Wednesday staged a massive protest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam.

The community protest demanding ST status for their community which is a long pending demand. More than 20,000 people took to the streets demanding tribal status (Janajatikaran) and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The protest was spearheaded by the Moran Students’ Union.

The protesters accused the BJP government of betrayal and deception, raising strong slogans against the ruling party.

The rally, which began at the ITI field in Borguri, echoed with anti-government chants such as “BJP Go Back,” “Himanta is a liar,” and even “Narendra Modi Murdabad” and “Amit Shah Murdabad.”

The Moran Students’ Union announced that this agitation will continue in multiple phases. Community leaders issued a stern warning to the government, stating that if their demands are not met, they will launch an indefinite economic blockade.

This large-scale protest in Upper Assam is being seen as one of the biggest movements in recent years, clearly reflecting the growing public anger against the state government.

“ST status is a long pending demand of our community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has promised us to provide ST status to the six ethnic groups of Assam. But till date nothing has happened. Our movement will be continue till we achieve ST status for our community,” said a leader of Moran Students’ Union.

He said, “The promise of ST status was not just a political slogan for us. It is a matter of our identity, our rights, and our future. The government made clear commitments to our people, but we continue to see delays and excuses. We will not remain silent any longer.”

The demand for ST status traces back to the BJP’s 2014 election campaign, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to grant the designation to six communities of Assam—Morans, Tai Ahoms, Mottocks, Koch Rajbongshis, Sooteas, and Tea Tribes. A decade later, these groups, currently classified as Other Backward Classes (OBCs), remain excluded from the ST list.