Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (Contractual) in Physics (Semiconductor Course). Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and also reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and also productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes that spread over nine districts of Assam. Dibrugarh University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities and is recognised by all the universities in India and abroad.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual) in Physics (Semiconductor Course)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: M. Tech Electronics/Solid State Physics or M. Sc. in Electronics.

Specialization Desirable: VLSI/ Microelectronics/ Electronic Design with GATE/ NET qualification.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated) [for those who have either NET/GATE or Ph.D]

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant supporting documents altogether via email to [email protected] on or before 5th January 2025

Candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications also for verification.

Applicant must pay an amount of Rupees five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only altogether as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here