Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Investigators and Research Assistants for ICSSR funded project titled “Studying the Transformation of the Indigenous Communities of Arunachal Pradesh” in 2025. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and also innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University also encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and also institutes that spread over nine districts of Assam. Dibrugarh University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities and is recognised by all the universities in India and abroad.

Name of post : Field Investigators

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualifications : Postgraduate in a social science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks (knowledge of local language and setting is desirable)

Tasks : Fieldwork and data collection

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs 37,000/- PM

Qualifications : Ph.D./M.Phil / Postgraduate in subject relevant to the research area of the Project or any Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks.

Tasks: Literature review, Fieldwork coordination, data analysis, drafting and writing as instructed

by PI

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their complete bio-data with Scanned copies of relevant

documents in a single pdf file

They should send it to Dr. Kaustubh Deka at [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 07/06/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here