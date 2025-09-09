Imphal: Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Tuesday, conducted a surprise on-site inspection and review of ongoing construction works at Churachandpur district headquarters, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive on September 13, officials reported.

Ajay K Bhalla, accompanied by the Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, and the Director General of Manipur Police, Rajiv Singh, arrived first at the Border Security Forces complex, Churachandpur district, where a helipad is currently under construction for the arrival of the Prime Minister positively from Aizawl, Mizoram.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the surprise visit, the Governor also inspected the construction works at the Peace ground, Churachandpur, where the PM will deliver his public speech. The construction works are almost completed for around 10,000 seat capacity.

Meanwhile, for the proposed visit of PM Narendra Modi in Churachandpur, preparations can be seen on the streets, reports stated.

Also Read: Nepal unrest: PM Modi appeals for peace

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Joint Student Body members were busy arranging dummy coffins and cleaning pictures on the Wall of Remembrance, which they call Lamka (Churachandpur).

The reports further stated that over 20–30 new coffins were placed to represent the number of people who died in the violence, along with cleaned and repaired dummies and portraits of ethnic conflict victims kept at the Wall of Remembrance.

The reports added that the Joint Students’ Body has also urged Prime Minister Modi to visit the Wall of Remembrance during his visit to Churachandpur.