Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Investigator for a project funded by ICSSR, New Delhi under special call for Vision Viksit Bharat @2047 entitled “Lifestyle Choices and Health Literacy: It’s Impact on the Overall Wellbeing of the Secondary School students of Tea community in Dibrugarh District, Assam.” The post is purely temporary. The appointment is likely to get termination at any time before the expiry of the stipulated period if the work is deemed to be unsatisfactory. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence. The university seeks to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon

Name of post : Field Investigator

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : 10 cute wolf like dog breeds you should consider owning

Qualification: Postgraduate in a social science discipline with a minimum of 55%.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable: Candidate should be proficient in Assamese, Hindi and English languages. Willing to travel to multiple locations. The candidate must have good communication skill and ability to work in teams. Preference to candidates having field survey experience.

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- per month

How to apply :

The candidates may send their resume and also full educational qualification and experience certificates in a single PDF

They should send it to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 27th March, 2025.

The candidates must bring all original marksheets and certificates along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents on the date of interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here