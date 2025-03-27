Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in Journalism & Mass Communication in 2025. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India.The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Studies in Journalism & Mass Communication

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade. The

candidate must have NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D.

Specialization: Having special paper/profound knowledge in Print Media and Photo Journalism.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 8th April 2025 (Tuesday). Time is at 11.00 AM. The venue is in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here