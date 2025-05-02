Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Grade-I of Assam Judicial Service.

Name of post : Grade-I of Assam Judicial Service

No. of posts : 11

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,44,840/- – 1,94,660/- per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Eligibility Criteria:

(i) A candidate must be a citizen of India as defined in Articles 5 & 6 of the Constitution of India.

(ii) Must be holder of Degree in Law from a recognized University.

(iii) Must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and Criminal jurisdiction on the last date fixed for receipt of applications and must have been so practicing for a continuous period of not less than 7 (seven) years as on such date. Will have to provide certificate of continuous practice issued by competent authority at the time of online application and document verification.

(iv) Must be a practicing advocate also at the time of appointment (in terms of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dheeraj Mor vs High Court of Delhi reported in (2020) 7 SCC 407)

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 35-45 years

SC / ST (P) / ST(H) : 35-48 years

Selection Criteria:

The selection process for the aforesaid post consists of a Preliminary Examination (Screening Test), a Main (Written) Examination and a Viva Voce / Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Last date for submission of online application 14/09/2025, 5:00 PM

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 500/-

All others : Rs. 1000/-

PwBD : NIL

Last date for payment of fees 18/09/2025, till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here