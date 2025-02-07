Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Law Clerks for temporary engagement. The Gauhati High Court as of today emerged from the High Court of Assam. On 9th September 1947, the Assam Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution that a High Court be established for the Province of Assam. In exercise of power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 229 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adopted by the Indian Provincial Constitution (Amendment) Order, 1948, the Governor General of India was pleased to promulgate on 1st March, 1948 the Assam High Court Order, 1948, establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5th April, 1948, for the then Province of Assam.

Name of post : Law Clerks

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Candidate must be a Graduate/Post Graduate in Law or Doctorate in Law from any recognized University in India. Candidate must possess the educational qualification as on the last date of application.

b) Candidate practicing at the Bar or having professional experience or literary works in Law to their credit would get preference.

c) Must possess a valid Registration number of Employment Exchange for the State of Assam.

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 43 years

SC / ST(P) / ST(H) : 45 years

Selection Procedure : Written Exam & Viva-voce / Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Starting date of online application : 14th February 2025 from 3 PM

Last date for submission of online application : 28th February 2025 till 4:45 PM

Application Fees :

SC / ST (P) / ST (H) : Rs. 250/-

All others : Rs. 500/-

Last date for submission of application fees is 4th March 2025 till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here