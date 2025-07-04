Assam Career GCU Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in GCU Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professor and Associate Professor across its Guwahati and also Tezpur campuses in 2025. Girijananda Chowdhury University is a private university in Guwahati, Assam, which came into being altogether after a cabinet decision of Assam Legislative Assembly under Assam Act XLVII of 2022. The university came up under the aegis of the Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Society, a leading social organization in Assam that promotes the teachings of the great Assamese saint Shrimanta Shankar Dev. The core ideal of GCU is in its motto of Enhancing Equity and also Empathy with Empowerment. The University emerged through the culmination of the Girijananda Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) and also the Girijananda Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS) to impart professional higher education in a spirit of philanthropy and social commitment. GCU received approval altogether from the University Grants Commission (UGC) under section 2(f) on 24th November, 2022. The main campus of GCU is altogether located at Azara, Guwahati on the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport road and covers an area of 20 acres. The university has a constituent campus at Dekargaon, Tezpur, which accommodates the state’s 1st PPP (Public Private Partnership) pharmacy institute (GIPS-Tezpur) and sprawls across an area of 66 acres. The Girijananda Chowdhury University, Assam began its academic journey in the year 2023-2024 as a Multidisciplinary Teaching-Intensive University and aspires to become a Research-Intensive Multidisciplinary University over the years. The university currently offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies across different disciplines under its specialized schools

Name of posts :

Professor- Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Computer Application [Guwahati] Professor- Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy [Tezpur] Associate Professor- Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmacology, Computer Application [Guwahati] Associate Professor- Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacy Practice [ Tezpur] Assistant Professor- Medical Laboratory Technology, Pharmacognosy, English, Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Botany, Zoology, Commerce, Business Administration (Specialization in Marketing & Finance) [Guwahati] Assistant Professor- Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutics [Tezpur] Guest Faculty-Mathematics, History, Social Work, Botany, Zoology [Guwahati] Clinical Instructor (Physiotherapy, MLT Lab Technician (Pharmacy-Guwahati/Tezpur) Multitasking Assistant (Guwahati)

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC & PCI / AICTE norms altogether. Retired University / College Professor / Associate Professor may also apply

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV at [email protected] within 14th July 2025

