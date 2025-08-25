Imphal: The Indian Army, in cooperation with central paramilitary personnel and the civil police, apprehended two alleged insurgents from different underground groups and recovered a cache of explosive devices, arms, and ammunition in separate operations in the Manipur valley on Sunday.

According to official reports issued on Monday, security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Thongam Dilip Meitei of Napat Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district, from the Tangjeng Khunou area under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching district.

In another operation, they apprehended a cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba), Pukhrambam Tangba Singh (34), from Ningthoukhong Mayai Leikai, under Bishnupur Police Station, Bishnupur district.

Based on their interrogations, the forces launched a third operation, which led to the recovery of a cache of warlike stores from the foothills of Huikap village and its surrounding areas under Andro Police Station, Imphal East district.

The recovered items include one IED weighing approximately 4 kg, one 9mm pistol with magazine, two 12-bore single-barrel rifles, one .36 hand grenade, one tear smoke shell, one smoke grenade, one stun grenade, one rubber bullet, five blank cartridges, one .80 MK-I grenade, six live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, one 7.62 SLR magazine, one Baofeng wireless set, and two mobile phones.

The reports added that the arrestees, along with the seized items, were handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.