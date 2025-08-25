Guwahati: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and titular king of Manipur, Sanajaoba Leishemba, strongly criticised the Independent People’s Tribunal report on Manipur’s ethnic unrest, calling it “biased, one-sided, and baseless” during an interaction with the media in Imphal on Sunday.

Reacting to the 694-page report released by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), Leishemba accused the authors of adding fuel to an already fragile peace process.

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, who chaired the report, claimed that those responsible orchestrated the violence that broke out on May 3, 2023, with ethnic motives and support from systemic failures.

It recommended legal action against individuals responsible for hate propaganda and against authorities who allegedly failed to prevent the violence.

Leishemba, the only MP from Manipur, dismissed the report as misleading and urged civil society, legal professionals, and the public to demand an independent legal investigation. He stated his intention to consult legal experts to explore possible action against PUCL.

“The report misrepresents the Meitei community and creates further division,” he warned. “Civil society must step up and seek accountability.”

Responding to the tribunal’s description of Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun as militant outfits, Leishemba asserted that both are socio-cultural organisations that took up arms only in self-defence during the early days of the conflict.

“They are not anti-national groups. They were forced to defend themselves when security forces failed to intervene on time. Had timely action been taken, the violence could have been avoided,” he said. “Innocent people from both Meitei and Kuki communities resorted to self-defence. Under such conditions, even legally, self-defence is justified.”

Former acting chairman of the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and senior advocate Khaidem Mani also denounced the tribunal report.

Speaking to the press at his Imphal residence, he called the report “prejudiced and lacking in transparency,” accusing the authors of writing it with a predetermined bias instead of an objective perspective.

Mani questioned the report’s omission of critical incidents that occurred during the conflict, including the killing of civilians in Jiribam, the killing of minors, repeated breaches of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, and cross-border elements allegedly highlighted by MLA Paolienlal Haokip.

“These gaps raise serious concerns about the motives behind the report,” Mani said. “A credible tribunal must present the full picture, not just selected narratives. PUCL has failed to do justice to the gravity of the situation.”

He emphasised the need for any future inquiry into the conflict to maintain fairness, objectivity, and inclusivity, stressing that only a transparent process can build public trust and contribute meaningfully to peace efforts in Manipur.