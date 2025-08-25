Guwahati: A society meeting was hosted in Guwahati on Sunday, attended by more than 200 citizens, to discuss the current situation in Assam. Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan chaired the meeting.

Paresh Malakar, representing Axom Nagarik Sanmilan, welcomed the attendees and explained that a team of dignitaries was conducting a study of the state.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan criticized Assam’s governance, describing it as poorly managed compared to other BJP-ruled states.

He alleged that the government evicted poor communities to transfer land to corporate groups without offering alternative employment.

Bhushan also claimed that constitutional institutions have been weakened and the independent media suppressed.

He called for the creation of a “Truth Army” to counter misinformation, rather than relying on a “Troll Army.” He added that the government has failed to fill 10 million public sector vacancies fairly and criticized privatization in healthcare, education, and banking.

Syeda Hameed, former Planning Commission member, spoke about her long association with Assam and expressed hope that the state could promote an equitable society free from religious and linguistic discrimination.

Jawhar Sircar, former CEO of Prasar Bharati and Rajya Sabha member, urged people to resist government mismanagement. He noted Assam’s rich cultural history and expressed confidence in its people’s ability to address challenges.

Harsh Mander, a former civil servant and social worker, highlighted his connection to Assam and pointed to a decline in the rule of law in India over the past decade, affecting Assam as well.

In a separate statement, the Chief Minister said the government is working to improve living standards and strengthen Assam’s economy.

Due to time constraints, the meeting omitted a question-and-answer session as dignitaries returned to Delhi.