Assam Career GMCH Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in GMCH Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Media Expert/ Communications and Office Administrator under the project “Targeting Zero Dose Immunization Challenges of Assam (TICA)” funded by Gates Foundation for strengthening Routine Immunization (RI) of Assam in 2025. The Targeting Zero Dose Immunization Challenges of Assam (TICA) project, funded by the Gates Foundation and implemented under the Government of Assam at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), aims to achieve 100% immunization coverage across the state. Through evidence-based, cross-cutting strategies and close collaboration with the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DHSFW), the project seeks to improve intent, access, and readiness for vaccine delivery.

Name of post : Media Expert/ Communications

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Ph.D./Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Media Studies, Public Relations and Social Sciences etc. with 10 years of post-qualification working experience in Public Health/Health Communication

Remuneration : Rs 100000 —125000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 50 years

Job Roles :

1. Design and implement strategic communication campaigns to improve vaccine intent, access, and readiness.

2. Develop behaviour change communication (BCC) and risk communication strategies aligned with TICA goals.

3. Translate complex public health data into accessible, culturally appropriate messages for various audiences.

4. Produce content for print, digital, and broadcast media, ensuring linguistic diversity and local relevance.

5. Engage with stakeholders including government bodies, NGOs, media partners, and communities.

6. Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of communication interventions and modify strategies accordingly.

7. Coordinate tele-health-based outreach for immunization awareness and education.

Name of post : Office Administrator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBA in Finance/M.Com from a recognized university/institution. Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience in office administration and/or finance within the

development or health sector.

Remuneration : Rs 30000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 40 years

Job Roles :

1. Provide comprehensive administrative and clerical support to the PMU and Core Technical Committee (???).

2. Manage and process reimbursement claims, travel bills, invoices, and related financial documentation in a timely and accurate manner.

3. Maintain proper accounting records, ledgers, and financial tracking of project-related expenditures.

4. Coordinate with vendors and finance departments for payments, invoices, and procurement compliance.

5. Ensure all financial documents are properly filed, digitized, and accessible for internal/external audits.

6. Support scheduling, meeting logistics, and travel arrangements for PMU staff and consultants.

7. Maintain inventory, manage office supplies, and oversee daily logistics of the PMU.

7. Assist in organizing events such as trainings, workshops, and field visits.

8. Support HR-related functions such as attendance, on-boarding, and leave management.

9. Perform any other administrative or finance-related tasks as assigned by the Project Manager or Core Technical Committee.

How to apply :

Interested candidates should submit their CV along with a cover letter and contact number to

[email protected] on or before 27th May, 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified, and the interview list will be published on the GMCH

website: https://gmchassam.gov.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here