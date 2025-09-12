In a bid to combat environmental degradation in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has launched a comprehensive initiative, the Green Bodoland Mission (GBM), transforming a vision of a greener, more climate-resilient future into tangible action.

The mission has moved from a landmark resolution to large-scale plantation drives, extensive awareness campaigns, and a significant budgetary commitment, with the goal of restoring forest cover and empowering local communities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The Green Bodoland Mission has moved from announcement to action with large-scale plantation drives, awareness programmes and a budgetary commitment meant to make the region visibly greener and more climate-resilient,” said Mark Daimari, a key figure in the initiative.

A Mission with a Mandate

The Green Bodoland Mission was officially launched on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, following a unanimous resolution adopted by the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly on December 28, 2023.

This landmark resolution, titled “Green Bodoland Mission-Reclaiming the Climate for a Resilient and Sustainable Future in BTR,” outlines three primary objectives: a goal of planting approximately one crore saplings over two years across 2,000 hectares of BTR; working towards a complete ban on single-use plastics; and ensuring a resilient water supply for the future through sustainable groundwater management.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To demonstrate its commitment, the Council has allocated two percent of its SOPD Budget to the mission, ensuring a steady stream of funding. This has enabled the initiative to be more than just an ecological project; officials describe it as an economic one as well, aiming to restore forest cover while simultaneously promoting a “tree economy” that can support local livelihoods.

Early Victories and Innovative Approaches

In its first year (FY 2023–24), the GBM has already seen remarkable progress. Over 3.2 lakh saplings of diverse species—including flowering plants, timber species, fruit-bearing trees, and medicinal plants—have been planted on community and forest lands. A total of 360 Youth Clubs, aptly named the Green Brigades, have been instrumental in this effort, mobilizing communities, raising awareness, and fostering a crucial sense of local ownership.

One of the mission’s most innovative projects is the creation of Northeast India’s first indigenous forests using the Miyawaki Method. This technique, developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, involves planting a variety of native species close together to create dense, fast-growing, and self-sustaining urban forests.

Two such forests have been successfully established at the BTC Secretariat Campus and the Kokrajhar Medical College, covering a combined area of approximately 6,000 square meters with around 12,000 saplings from 45 different indigenous species. These urban forests are a significant step towards enhancing biodiversity and ecological restoration in limited spaces.

Far-Reaching Benefits for Communities

The BTR, located in the eastern Himalayan foothills, is a region grappling with environmental pressures like soil erosion, unpredictable rainfall, and shrinking groundwater. Experts believe the Green Bodoland Mission can deliver crucial benefits to these communities.

Strategic planting can reduce the risk of landslides and erosion, protecting homes and footpaths, while tree cover enhances infiltration and helps recharge groundwater and springs, which are vital for many hill villages. By promoting fruit, fodder, and timber species, the mission can create new income streams and support a thriving “tree economy.” Restored habitats can improve wildlife corridors, mitigate human-wildlife conflict, and moderate local microclimates, reducing the impact of extreme weather.

In a proactive step towards water security, the GBM, in collaboration with the National Institute of Hydrology, has conducted a comprehensive study of the region’s aquifers. This included geophysical surveys and hydro-geological mapping, with a final report expected later this month after testing over 150 water samples. Furthermore, two endangered wetlands, one at Sontola in Tamulpur and another at Hatibeel in Udalguri, have been successfully restored, reviving their ecological balance and supporting biodiversity.

Building a Movement: Awareness and Empowerment

Beyond planting trees, the Green Bodoland Mission is focused on cultivating a culture of environmental stewardship. The initiative has paired its plantation efforts with widespread outreach, engaging schools, youth groups, and women’s collectives in awareness sessions and tree-care training.

To ensure long-term plant survival, the mission has provided an incentive of Rs 50,000 to 176 Green Brigade youth clubs, encouraging active post-plantation maintenance. This has been reinforced by a pledge-taking ceremony on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2024, where the now over 6,000 members of the Green Brigades reaffirmed their commitment to conserving the region’s ecosystem.

The mission’s awareness campaign has addressed key issues such as climate change, plastic pollution, and sustainable practices. A workshop titled “Impacts of Climate Change on Life and Livelihoods” brought together experts to share knowledge on natural farming, water conservation, and eco-friendly tourism. A documentary film has also been produced to visually capture the mission’s journey, from community engagement to wetland restoration, serving as a powerful tool to inspire further action.

Fostering a Tree Economy and Preserving Tradition

The Green Bodoland Mission is not just an environmental program but an instrument for rural development. It aims to support new value chains in fruit, honey, and medicinal plants, expand eco-tourism, and create wage work. One notable example is the mission’s support for 24 traditional potters. In collaboration with the Seclo Foundation, solar-powered potter’s wheels are being introduced to enhance productivity and promote eco-friendly alternatives to plastic, while also reviving traditional crafts.

The Road Ahead: Hurdles and Hope

Despite its strong start, the mission faces several challenges. Ensuring the survival of saplings, selecting the right native species, navigating land rights issues, and securing long-term funding are crucial for its sustained success. The next two to five years will be decisive, as they will determine whether the young plantations thrive and become forests, or wither away.

The Green Bodoland Mission is a bold and politically-backed attempt to build climate resilience in a strategic landscape. For the communities of the BTR, it offers genuine promise of safer slopes, better water, new incomes, and a cooler climate. Its ultimate impact, however, will rest on careful ecological planning, genuine community ownership, and a sustained commitment to turning saplings into standing forests and livelihoods.