Guwahati: Former Chief Justice of Nepal Sushila Karki on Friday was sworn in as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister at the President’s residence.

Karki’s name was accepted by the Gen Z protesters following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Oli in the wake of huge anti-corruption protests against the government.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, they had laid conditions, including the dissolution of Parliament.

Acceeding to their demand, the Parliament was dissolved on Friday.

Earlier, the President’s office had announced, “Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government in Nepal.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The swearing-in will take place at 9 pm,” the President’s Office added.

The 73-year-old Karki became the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal.