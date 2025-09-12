Imphal: Kuki Students’ Organisation Sadar Hills (KSOSH) has warned the public that unless the Kuki Black Day is observed, deterrent action would follow.

The Kuki Black Day falls on September 13.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Incidentally, this year it falls on Saturday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Manipur for the first time since the massive violence in 2023.

The KSOSH, in a statement, urges all government offices, private schools, and colleges in Kangpokpi district to observe Saturday as a holiday to show solidarity and respect for the bereaved families as a Kuki Black Day in history.

The KSO also appealed to all institutes to comply with the appeal and observe the day with dignity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This was stated in a statement issued in the public interest by the Department of Information and Publicity (KSOSH).

The KSO also announced that its volunteers will be monitoring across the district over the situation, and if any unwanted incident occurs due to failure to comply, it will be at the institution’s own risk.

The KSO will not be held responsible for any consequences, it warns.

The KSO appeals to the general public to observe the day as a day of prayer, coming together in solidarity, and paying respects to the victims and their families.