Assam Career HAL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in HAL Assam in 2025.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultants on contract basis for Maintenance Repair and

Overhaul Project (MRO) for Civil Aircraft and allied activities in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant – Chief Quality Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The candidate should possess full time regular Degree in Engineering/Technology (Preferably in Aeronautical/Mechanical Engg./Electrical/Electronics)

And

The candidate should possess AME/Certificate of Recognition course from recognized institute approved by DGCA (Govt. Of India)

Minimum 15 years of experience in the field of Civil Aviation

Name of post : Consultant – Chief Maintenance Manager (Base- Mechanical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The candidate should possess full time regular Degree in Engineering/Technology (Preferably in Aeronautical/Mechanical Engg.)

And

The candidate should possess AME/Certificate of Recognition course from recognized institute approved by DGCA (Govt. Of India)

Minimum 15 years of experience in civil aircraft maintenance with 5 years current working experience of base maintenance on A-320 family aircraft in reputed airline or MRO organization

as per latest DGCA regulations and circulars

Name of post : Consultant – Chief Maintenance Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The candidate should possess full time regular Degree in Engineering/Technology (Preferably in Aeronautical/Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics Engg)

And

The candidate should possess AME/Certificate of Recognition course from recognized institute approved by DGCA (Govt. Of India)

Minimum 15 years of experience in civil aircraft maintenance with 5 years current working experience of base maintenance on A-320 family aircraft in reputed airline or MRO organization

as per latest DGCA regulations and circulars.

Name of post : Consultant – Chief Maintenance Manager (Base- Avionics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The candidate should possess full time regular Degree in Engineering/Technology (Preferably in Aeronautical/Mechanical /Electrical/Electronics Engg)

And

The candidate must have completed AME course from recognized institute approved by DGCA (Govt. Of India)

Minimum 15 years of experience in civil aircraft maintenance with 5 years current working experience of base maintenance on A-320 family aircraft in reputed airline or MRO organization as per latest DGCA regulations and circulars.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates who meets the qualification, experience, eligibility and other criteria specified in the advertisement may send their applications in the prescribed format along with copies of all credentials related to Age, qualification, experience, eligibility etc. by Registered post / Courier so as to reach on or before 05.05.2025 to the following address: The Chief Manager (HR), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Aircraft Division, Nashik, Ojhar Township Post Office,Taluka-Niphad, Nashik– 422207, Maharashtra.

The envelope containing the application form and documents should be superscribed with “Application for ” in block letters

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here