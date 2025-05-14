Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in IHBL Assam.

IHBL Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Dy. Manager/Senior Engineer/Engineer/Officer.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Deputy Manager

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

HSE : 1

Mechanical : 1

Finance : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

HSE : 4-year full time BE /B.Tech/B.Sc.(Engg.) Regular Engineering Degree in Chemical /Mechanical /Electrical/Civil/Instrumentation/ Electronics & Communication stream from AICTE approved / UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks (aggregate of all semesters/years) with Diploma in Industrial Safety from CLI/RLI or 4 years Bachelor’s Degree in Fire & Safety from Institute recognized by AICTE

Mechanical : 4-year full time BE/B.Tech/ B.Sc.(Engg.) Regular Engineering Degree in Mechanical stream from AICTE approved/UGC recognized University / Deemed University with minimum 60% marks (aggregate of all semesters /years)

Finance : Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants or Cost Accountants of India (CA/CMA)

Name of post : Senior Engineer

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 3

Telecom & Instrumentation : 1

Qualification : 4-year full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc.(Engg.) Regular Engineering Degree in Mechanical/ Electronics & Communication / Instrumentation stream from AICTE approved/ UGC recognized

University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks (aggregate of all semesters/years)

Name of post : Engineer

No. of posts : 14

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 1

Electrical : 4

Civil : 2

Telecom & Instrumentation : 4

Information Technology : 3

Qualification :

4-year full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc.(Engg.) Regular Engineering Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Civil/Electronics & Communication /Instrumentation/ Computer Science/Information Technology stream from AICTE approved/ UGC recognized University/Deemed University with minimum 60% marks (aggregate of all semesters/years)

Name of post : Officer- Finance

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants or Cost Accountants of India (CA/ CMA)

Also Read : 10 beautiful baby girl names inspired by Operation Sindoor

Name of post : Officer- HR

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Two years full time MBA / Master Degree or Post Graduate Diploma equivalent with HRM / Personnel Management & Industrial Relations as major subjects/ specialization or Master degree in HRM/ IR/Labour Welfare / Social Work with specialization in Personnel Management

& Labour Welfare with minimum 60% (Degree in Law would be an added advantage)

Experience : Minimum 3-7 years of work experience (for all posts)

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply

online in the registration format available in the Career Section of IHB website https://www.ihbl.in

Last Date for Online Registration is 05/06/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here