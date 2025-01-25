Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Head-Project under SVEP Project on purely contract basis.

Name of post : Head-Project

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications and Experience:

i) Postgraduate degree (MBA/MSW/Masters in Rural Development, MSc, Other relevant masters, PhD, prior experience in SVEP will be preferred).

ii) Minimum 8-10 years of proven track record of working with Social /Community development/ Work experience related to implementation of SVEP projects or other NRLM, MoRD projects.

Job Roles :

i) The person will be responsible for the overall coordination, network, planning, execution and liaison for the implementation of the SVEP Project and all the sub-scheme of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)

ii) He/she will be required to do all the project related coordination with the Central/ State/Local Govt. financial and timelines.

iii) He/she will be responsible for monitoring progress of the Project in the selected blocks, district in different states of India and work for scaling up of the project.

iv) Develop and implement comprehensive project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.

v) Build and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including government officials, NGOs, community leaders, and beneficiaries.

vi) Monitor project progress rigorously across all selected blocks and districts, tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) and identifying areas for improvement.

vii) Individually Prepare detailed project proposals, including Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Detailed Scheme Reports (DSRs), End Term Evaluation Reports and other relevant documents.

viii) Present project proposals to various funding agencies and stakeholders, securing necessary approvals and funding.

ix) Identify and develop new business opportunities for the SVEP Cell and the institute.

x) Build the capacity of community members, SHGs, and other stakeholders through training, workshops, and mentorship programs on entrepreneurship, business management, and market linkages.

xi) Guide and mentor team members on project implementation, technical aspects, and best practices.

xii) Provide technical expertise and support to NRLM, State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs), and block-level functionaries in enterprise promotion, best practices, and meeting project commitments.

xiii) Manage project finances effectively, ensuring accurate budgeting, expenditure tracking, and financial reporting. Maintain detailed financial records and ensure compliance with all relevant financial regulations

xiv) Prepare regular progress reports, financial reports, and other relevant documentation for internal and external stakeholders.

xv) Travel extensively across India to visit project sites, meet with stakeholders, conduct field visits, and attend workshops and conferences.

Salary : Rs. 55,500/- to Rs. 60,000/- (Negotiable)

Selection Procedure :

Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will get information for appearing personal interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam OR email at [email protected]

Applicants must send the following particulars :

(i) The post applied for must be super scribed at the top of the envelope.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

The last date of application submission is on or before 2nd February, 2025 till 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here