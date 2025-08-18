Horoscope Today | 18 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 18 August 2025. Read what the stars have in store for you today (18 August 2025).

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

This is just the kind of day you like, Aries – intense and supercharged, just like you! It seems there’s a deadline coming up, or a time-sensitive project. You’ll have a lot to do and not a lot of time in which to do it. This is when you’re at your most productive. Just remember to drink plenty of water and eat. Even superheroes need fuel in order to accomplish their heroics.

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

You’re an organized, disciplined person, Taurus. No one who knows you would disagree. But there are times when you need to loosen up a bit, and this is just such a time. Forget about work, chores, and all your daily obligations. You’ve been working too hard lately. Live a little. Take a holiday. Don’t think of this as being irresponsible. Think of it as being human!

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Gemini, today you may have to make some important decisions. You’re demanding of your friends and loved ones. Have you ever thought about why? It’s possible that you demand more of them than you do of yourself, and that doesn’t seem fair, does it? Today insight and inspiration will show you how you can rectify this. Lower your standards for others or raise your standards for yourself. Level the playing field.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You may be thinking about everything you need to do to improve your work situation. You’ve made your demands clear, but no one seems to be paying attention. Maybe you’ve approached the wrong people. This could be just the excuse you’ve always needed to become your own boss. You have creativity and sound business ideas, Cancer. Why not see if you can combine the two?

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

You’re sensitive, Leo, and impressionable. You may not appreciate the intense atmosphere building, but it may be just what you need to get motivated. Yes, you’re about to face a lot of pressure, but you can handle it. No more planning, no more delays, no more staring off into space. Buckle down and get your work done. You can fantasize during your free time.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

It’s one thing to stick to your guns, another altogether to do so without considering the views of others. People may resent this stubbornness, Virgo. Today you’re encouraged to take a good look at yourself. Practice listening rather than speaking and you may be amazed at what you learn. Other people have opinions, too. Some of them are valid. Imagine that!

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Today you may be confronted with one of the harsher aspects of your personality, Libra. It can be a bit of a shock when such a thing happens. It may be that your temper flares or you wrestle with feelings of jealousy. You’re normally on top of your emotions, and losing control in any way is upsetting. Don’t fret. You’re human like everyone else. Learn what you can from the experience and move on.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Today you won’t feel quite like your usual upbeat self, Scorpio. There’s nothing to be concerned about. It’s just that you have a lot to do and can’t help but be focused on it. You certainly are conscientious! See if you can’t get out for some fun after you’ve finished your tasks. You’ve earned a break.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

You’re feeling altruistic today, Sagittarius. You’re eager to do what you can for others. You can now put into action all those lofty visions of volunteering for a worthy cause. It’s time to do some real work. You’ll be astonished at how great it feels to make a direct contribution. Spending time chopping vegetables in a soup kitchen is much more satisfying than mailing a check.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Children are highlighted today, Capricorn, either yours or someone else’s. You could be in one of the healing professions. If you’re a nurse or doctor, you may have the opportunity to make a big difference in the life of one of your patients. If you’re a parent, see if you can spend extra time with your children. You will all benefit from some quality time together.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You have a generous spirit, Aquarius. And today you’re feeling particularly altruistic. Finally, you have a chance to help your fellow man in a very real, direct way. Forget about big goals and lofty visions. Don’t try to set out to eradicate world hunger. You can go down to a local shelter and help cook a meal for a few dozen people. The personal contact will do you good.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

This may be an intense day, Pisces, especially if you follow your instincts and say what needs to be said to loved ones. There may be some unresolved issues at home. Do you and your siblings need to address them? If so, today is the day. You can expect some emotional reactions. This will be draining at first but ultimately therapeutic.