Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier recently inducted Indian breed dogs into its canine squad, marking a significant step toward strengthening border security with cost-effective and efficient alternatives to foreign breeds.

Traditionally, the BSF’s dog units relied mainly on German Shepherds and Labradors, but they have now added the Rampur Hound, an Indian breed known for its agility and adaptability, to the force. A senior BSF official said the move not only reduces costs but also gives indigenous breeds a role in crucial security operations.

The official, citing operational secrecy, declined to disclose the exact strength of the dog squad but asserted that the force has adequate numbers to assist in patrolling and sensitive operations.

He explained that the BSF generally inducts dogs at the age of six months to help them bond with their handlers and adjust to training.

“Each dog works with a single handler, and their relationship is crucial for optimum performance. If the handler dies, the dog cannot adjust to a new one and is declared unfit for duty,” he said.

National training centres conduct the training for these dogs, which typically lasts around six months.

The BSF deploys only those dogs that pass the final evaluations. They auction off dogs that fail to qualify or complete their service tenure.

“Civilians can adopt them, as they are docile, trained, and make excellent companions,” the officer explained.

Highlighting challenges, the official noted that smugglers often try to escape detection by sneaking through difficult terrains or fleeing across the Bangladesh border. Despite this, canine units have been instrumental in drug seizures and crime detection.

The officer further explained that the BSF follows a strict diet plan for its canine squad and ensures regular medical check-ups by trained veterinarians to maintain peak fitness. “Foreign breeds like German Shepherds and Labradors cost around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 at the age of six months when inducted, but Indian breeds are more economical to train and maintain, making them highly effective alternatives,” he added.

According to him, the dogs are trained in two primary roles: sniffers and trackers. “The breeds with a higher number of olfactory receptors perform the best. We design specific training manuals for each role so that the dogs can function effectively in the field,” he said.

The BSF official emphasised that the introduction of Indian breeds is a step towards self-reliance in security operations. “Canine squads remain one of the most effective tools in preventing narcotics smuggling and cross-border crimes. Expanding the use of indigenous breeds will only strengthen our efforts further,” he concluded.