Dibrugarh: The Jyotinagar Road in Assam’s Dibrugarh has been renamed Nirupama Phukan Road by the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC).

Noted writer, social worker, and tea planter Devi Prasad Bagrodia inaugurated Nirupama Phukan Road on Sunday. Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Mayor Saikat Patra, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jay Vikas, and several renowned citizens of Dibrugarh were present on the occasion.

Nirupama Phukan was an eminent Assamese writer and translator. She received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1999 for translating Munshi Premchand’s Godan into Assamese.

Prahari, a Dibrugarh-based NGO, submitted a letter to the DMC requesting the renaming of Jyotinagar Road as Nirupama Phukan Road.

An inaugural meeting was organized in association with Prahari, where a large number of eminent personalities from Dibrugarh were present.

Speaking at the program, Devi Prasad Bagrodia said, “Nirupama Phukan translated many Hindi books into Assamese. She had profound knowledge of literature, which is reflected in her works. Earlier, no official name was given; the whole stretch of the road was known as Naliapool. After discussions, the road was named Jyotinagar Road.”

Phukan’s first translation was Ahuti, a Hindi drama by Hari Krishna Premi.

Her father-in-law, Radhanath Phukan, printed that book. Her other translated works include Pratigya, Chandragupta, and Jibanimala.

Phukan also contributed to children’s literature with works such as Bulbul Aru Badsah, Geet Gowa Charai, Kashmir Deshor Sadhu, Nepalor Sadhu, Mainar Mou Kosh, Suraj Powar Suryakanta, and Amis aru Niramis Ahar.

The Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samity, a voluntary women’s literary organization, bestowed the Gyanshree title on her.

She won the National Award in 1987 for her manuscript Surujpurar Suryakana, which focuses on adult literacy.