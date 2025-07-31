Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Staff/Project Intern in the Department of ECE, Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati under the research project titled “Design of Automated, Self-Sustaining Collision Avoidance System for Remote Railway Elephant Corridors”.

Name of post : Project Staff/Project Intern

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

B. Tech/B.E. in the streams of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering or Computer Science and Engineering from reputed institutions. Pursuing 3rd or 4th Year B. Tech/B.E. students in the streams of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electronics and Electrical Engineering or Computer Science and Engineering from reputed institutions are also eligible to apply (subject to no objection by the parent institution of the candidate)

Desirable : Knowledge of embedded systems, computer systems, programming.

Age Limit : Not more than 25 years as on 31st July, 2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/jtKXAvrkMj76fK227

The last date of receiving application: 14.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here