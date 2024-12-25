Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Sustainable, Biodegradable and Affordable Substitutes for Single use Plastic using Castor Oil and Stubble Aggregate ” at the Center for Environment. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D Degree in the Area of Polymer/Organic/ Physical Chemistry or Chemical Engineering.

Additional Experience in Computational Chemistry including Quantum Chemistry and Molecular

Dynamics techniques shall be preferable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview on 30th December 2024 at 10 AM

They should appear online through the Google Form link https://meet.google.com/rzb-ndfa-qij

How to apply :

Candidates must send their application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, email id and mobile number

They should send it as soft copy to [email protected] before 29th December 2024.

Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not get any call letters separately but shall be notified by email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here