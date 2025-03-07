Applications are invited for recruitment of various content developer and manager positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Sr. Audio Visual Content Developer, Associate Web Content Manager and Audio Visual Content Developer.

Name of post : Sr. Audio Visual Content Developer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

ITI certificate in Editing from a recognized institute with 6 years’ experience in Editing

OR

3 years Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute in Editing/ Mass Communication with 4- years Experience in Editing

OR

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute and 1-year Diploma in Editing with 4-year Experience in Editing

OR

Post Graduation in Mass Communication with 3-year Experience in Editing.

Name of post : Associate Web Content Manager

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Three years Diploma from a recognized institute in Information Technology / Computer Science with 3- year exp. or Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Application/Computer

Science/BCA with 1- year exp.

OR

MCA/ Master’s degree in Computer application / Information Technology / Computer Science.

Desirable: Experience in handling web portal, experience in Windows administration and basic

hardware-networking

Name of post : Audio Visual Content Developer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

ITI certificate in Videography from a recognized institute with 3 years’ experience

OR

3 years Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute in Videography /Mass Communication with 1-year Experience

OR

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute and 1-year Diploma in Videography with 1-year

Experience in Videography

OR

Post-Graduation in Mass Communication

How to apply :

Applicants must fill their on-line application on or before 19 March 2025 (05:00 pm) by going through the link: https://forms.gle/SAPVnUo7JhCbgdxE6

Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email/mobile no. for appearing in the Skill Test & Interview on 27 March 2025 at 09:00 am at CET, IIT Guwahati.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Skill Test & Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here