Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Sr. Audio Visual Content Developer, Associate Web Content Manager and Audio Visual Content Developer.
Name of post : Sr. Audio Visual Content Developer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
ITI certificate in Editing from a recognized institute with 6 years’ experience in Editing
OR
3 years Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute in Editing/ Mass Communication with 4- years Experience in Editing
OR
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute and 1-year Diploma in Editing with 4-year Experience in Editing
OR
Post Graduation in Mass Communication with 3-year Experience in Editing.
Name of post : Associate Web Content Manager
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
Three years Diploma from a recognized institute in Information Technology / Computer Science with 3- year exp. or Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology/ Computer Application/Computer
Science/BCA with 1- year exp.
OR
MCA/ Master’s degree in Computer application / Information Technology / Computer Science.
Desirable: Experience in handling web portal, experience in Windows administration and basic
hardware-networking
Name of post : Audio Visual Content Developer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
ITI certificate in Videography from a recognized institute with 3 years’ experience
OR
3 years Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute in Videography /Mass Communication with 1-year Experience
OR
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute and 1-year Diploma in Videography with 1-year
Experience in Videography
OR
Post-Graduation in Mass Communication
How to apply :
Applicants must fill their on-line application on or before 19 March 2025 (05:00 pm) by going through the link: https://forms.gle/SAPVnUo7JhCbgdxE6
Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email/mobile no. for appearing in the Skill Test & Interview on 27 March 2025 at 09:00 am at CET, IIT Guwahati.
Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the Skill Test & Interview
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here