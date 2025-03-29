Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of JRF in the project entitled, “Structural and functional studies of a putative membrane protein complex of Mycobacterium tuberculosis involved in invasion and cholesterol transport ” at the department of Biosciences & Bioengineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree in basic science (M.Sc./ BE/ B.Tech/ B.VSc/ B. Pharm)

OR

Graduate /Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 1st April 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in Conference Room, Department of Biosciences & Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc.

They should also submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here