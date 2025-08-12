Guwahati: A Rs 51-crore skywalk deck will soon be constructed in the picturesque Mawkdok Dympep Valley near Sohra in Meghalaya to improve the experience for tourists.

The project, currently undergoing the tendering process, will extend 40 meters and cover approximately 0.54 acres, with the pedestrian deck spanning around 2,195 square meters.

This skywalk is part of a broader initiative to develop luxury hotels in Meghalaya’s Sohra, aiming to accommodate the rising number of visitors to the area.

Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem highlighted that recent months have seen an increase in tourist arrivals, recovering from a dip following the tragic incident involving the murder of an Indore tourist in May.

The MLA emphasized that Sohra remains a popular destination for travelers. To boost visitor safety, officials are introducing new measures, such as requiring tourists to hire local guides and installing CCTV cameras at major tourist sites.

