Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate-III and also Technical Assistant under the project “Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Chair professor on the broad research area on sustainable water treatment technologies” in the Department of Chemical Engineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, altogether came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., BSc(Hons), M.Tech., M.Des., M.Sc., MBA, M.A. and Ph.D. programmes. Within a short period of time, IIT Guwahati has been able to build up world class infrastructure for carrying out advanced research and has been equipped with state-of-the-art scientific and engineering instruments. Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning

Name of post : Research Associate-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in the broad area of Water Treatment.

Desirable: At least 20 publications, minimum of 2 patents and also book writing experience with 3 years of project handling experience

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : PhD in Electrocoagulation techniques for water treatment technology

Desirable: 5 publications and also 2 years of project handling experience

How to apply :

Candidates have to send their CV altogether through email [email protected] on or before 15th June, 2025, with the subject of the email as “Application for the post of …………….”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here