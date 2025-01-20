Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF in the project entitled “Joint Sensing and

Communication: Development of Reliable Machine Learning Techniques and Performance Analysis” at the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech./M.S. in Electrical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, or Computer Science Engineering (OR) M.Sc. in Mathematics or Physics. The candidates should preferably have strong problem-solving abilities and a solid understanding of fundamental concepts in digital and wireless communications, signal processing, and machine learning, as well as hands-on experience with programming tools such as MATLAB and Python.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview on 27th January 2025 at 10 AM. Shortlisted candidates will get information via E-mail

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents

(Matriculation onwards) on or before 25th January 2025 to the Principal Investigator Dr. Manoj B R., Dept. of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, at [email protected]

The candidates who are already employed under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will also have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for an interview.

Candidates won’t get TA / DA for appearing in the test and also interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here