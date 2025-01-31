Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IITG Research Park Foundation Assam.

IIT Guwahati (IITG) Research Park Foundation Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Operating Officer. The research park at IIT Guwahati is the first park to be set up in NE India approved by The Ministry of Human Resource & Development. IITG is one of the most scenic campuses in the whole of India with the research park located adjacent to it. The mission is to create a world-class ecosystem for fostering leading edge innovation in the country. The vision is to promote the advancement of technology-based innovators, entrepreneurs and small & large companies through customised space, shared equipment, incubation, mentorship and funding. Industries can set up their offices at IIT Guwahati Research Park to carry R&D activities and this will allow them to be part of a vibrant community and gain access to R&D professionals, students and state-of-the-art R&D. Partnering with the park will enable industries to access the laboratories, high-end equipment and other resources at IITG.

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

MBA/PGDM in Finance and B.Sc./ engineering technology (Service Sector)/ Retail Sales/ Banking Operations/ Marketing. Minimum 15 years of experience in Industry/ Entrepreneur/ Incubation center/ Research Park

Desirable:

Knowledge and Expertise of

Compliance & regulation of GST, Taxation Operation optimization/ Budgetary / Annual Business Plan. Client Handling Customer Acquisition/Revenue Enhance Resource Allocation SOP Implantation KPI/KRA/SLA Small Venture/MSME/Start Up Key Account management.

Good Academic Performance, Communication Skill in English & Hindi and Fluency in Assamese.

Age Limit: Less than 50 years as on 01-02-2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/7VAbYN6uufBTGLXVA

The last date for applying is 13th February 2025 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here