Assam Govt Job 2025 FREMAA Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative govt job in FREMAA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Environmental Officer and Procurement Associate on contractual basis in the Externally Aided Project Wing, Water Resources Department, Assam in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Environmental Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Master/Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Planning/Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Sciences or other technical disciplines like Civil Engineering/Natural Resources/ Forestry/Bio Sciences/Chemical Management

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience :

(a) Minimum five (05) years in the area of conducting ESIA and preparing Environmental Management Plans for infrastructure projects, including at least one flood/erosion management

related project.

(b) At least one (01) Year experience of working as environmental official/expert for water and flood/erosion management related infrastructure and investment projects.

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month. TA/DA admissible as per rules adopted for contractual staff of EAP wing, WRD.

Name of post : Procurement Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

A first class in B.E. / B.Sc. in civil engineering or Master in Business Administration or other relevant subjects like Economics/Accounting/ Finance. Candidates having advanced academic/ professional qualification procurement will be an added advantage.

Experience :

(a) A minimum of one (01) year of general experience in Public Procurement and/or Project Management of large infrastructural projects will be preferred.

(b) Experience in procurements following ADB/World Bank or other Multilateral Development Banks Procurement Guidelines will be given preference.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- to Rs. 60,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes). TA/DA admissible as per

rules adopted for contractual staff of EAP wing, WRD.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications complete in all respects in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience via email to [email protected] / [email protected]

The subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………..”

Last date for submission of applications is 31st August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here