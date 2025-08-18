Guwahati: The Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Nagaland has released the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the first quarter of 2025, using the base year 2012=100.

The overall WPI for the January–March 2025 period stands at 166.70, reflecting a 66.70% increase compared to the base year.

Between January and February 2025, the general WPI rose by 0.78%. However, from February to March, the index recorded a 0.81% decrease, primarily due to reduced inflation in primary articles.

Primary Articles

The price index for primary articles surged by 68.64% over the 2012 base. While prices increased by 0.86% between January and February 2025, they dropped by 1% in the following month, contributing significantly to the overall decline in WPI during that period.

Fuel and Light

Fuel and light prices rose steadily, with the index reaching 156.78, a 56.78% increase over the base year. The index grew by 0.25% from January to February and by 0.36% from February to March 2025.

Manufactured Products

The WPI for manufactured goods increased by 56.66% compared to 2012 levels. During January–February 2025, the index climbed by 0.77%, followed by a marginal decline of 0.01% from February to March.

The report provides a detailed view of price movements across key economic sectors, helping stakeholders track inflation trends and market dynamics in Nagaland for the first quarter of the year.