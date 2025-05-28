Assam Career Industries Commerce Dept Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in Industries Commerce Dept Assam in 2025.

Industries Commerce & Public Enterprise Dept Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Adviser (Finance) in 2025.

Name of post : Adviser (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 16,900/-

Qualification : MCom in Finance & Accounts / M.B.A. (Finance)

Experience :

Atleast 10 years experience in Senior Managerial/ Supervisory position in any Govt./ Semi

Govt. / Corporation / Board or in Private organization preferably in the field / discipline of Finance & Accounts

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 45 years of age and not more than 52 years of age as on

01-01-2025, The upper age limit is relaxable-

(i) By 5 years for SC/ ST candidates, i.e. upto 57 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 55 years

(iii) For Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) upto maximum age of retirement irrespective of

SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

Starting date for online application : 2nd June 2025

Closing date for online application : 1st July 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC / ST / BPL / PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees : 3rd July 2025

To avail application fees relaxation prescribed for SC/ ST / OBC / MOBC / PwBD, candidates must

produce certificate of the claimed category issued by competent authority.

Applications without the prescribed fee would not be considered and summarily rejected. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Fees once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances nor can the fees he held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here