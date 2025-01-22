Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in JB College Jorhat Assam.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) College Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (purely contractual) in the Department of Mathematics. Jagannath Barooah College is a premier institution of higher education located in Jorhat. Jorhat is a city with a rich cultural heritage and a glorious historical background. It is in the upper part of the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam. The development of modern education in colonial Assam has a close connection with the establishment of this institution at Jorhat in 1930. After 93 years of its glorious existence, it has become the hub for educational excellence, fostering its vision and mission in tune with the objectives of Higher Education of the nation. It has contributed substantially towards nation building process, promoting global competency, emphasizing continuous up gradation of teaching learning methods and techniques. It puts its best endeavor to materialize the dreams of its stakeholders through its innovative practices, programmes and policies. The institution has already got reaccreditation from NAAC in 2011 and got the award of “A” grade on the basis of its performance in the field of higher education. J.B. College also got fresh autonomous status by the UGC with effect from 2016-17. Moreover, the star status has been awarded to the college by the Department of Bio-Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC norms

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for a walk-in-interview on 28th January 2025

Tim of interview is from 11 AM onwards.

The venue of reporting for the interview is Office of Principal, J.B. College, Jorhat, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview with resume. They should also bring original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Applicant must bring a Demand Draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of Principal, JB College, Jorhat payable at Jorhat on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here