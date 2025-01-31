Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in JN College Boko Assam.

Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) College Boko Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Programme Head, Assistant Professor and Counsellor under 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), B.A. B.Ed. & B.SC. B.Ed. (Secondary)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Programme Head (Professor in Education or Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D. in Education.

iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight Years for Associate Professor.

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

History : 1

Economics : 1

Assamese / English / Hindi/ Bengali / Bodo : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Communicative Skill in MIL/Classical Languages : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. with specialization in secondary education.

ii. PhD. In Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.), with Minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade. NET/SLET/PhD in Education.

Desirable: Master degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Master of Physical Education (M.P. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Art Education

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling

Also Read : Meet Assam lad whose unique bagless tea dips have wowed the Sharks on Shark Tank India 4

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

History : 1

Economics : 1

Assamese / English / Hindi/ Bengali / Bodo : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Communicative Skill in MIL/Classical Languages : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. with specialization in secondary education.

ii. PhD. In Education

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th February 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Kamrup, Assam, PIN- 781123

How to apply :

Candidates need to bring the hard copy of the application form along with all testimonials in Photocopy and Original to the walk-in-interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here