Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority, Guwahati, Assam under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Office Peon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Class VIII pass but not class XII pass

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Honorarium : Up to Rupees 12,500/- per month.

Also Read : Special water that can stop you from catching a cold in winters

Age Limit :

A candidate shall not be below 18 years of age and above 40 years in case of general candidates as on 01.01.2024.

The upper age limit in case of candidates belonging to SC & ST category shall be 45 years and in case of candidates belonging to OBC/MOBC category shall be 43 years as on 01.01.2024.

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filled applications in standard form as published in Assam Gazette

Part IX along with self-attested photocopies of all the relevant testimonials (educational qualification certificate, age proof document, Employment Exchange Registration Certificate, experience certificate, if any, etc.) and 02 copies of recent passport size photographs to the

District & Sessions Judge cum Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Kamrup (M). The name of the post should clearly be mentioned at the top of the Envelope. Providing of contact number with valid email id is compulsory. Applications will be received in the office of the District Legal Services Authority, Kamrup (M) by post or directly by hand on all working days up to 19th December 2024

List of eligible candidates, date, time, and venue and conducting the selection procedure will be published in https://kamrupmetro.dcourts.gov.in on 21.12.2024

Applications /candidates are requested to visit the website i.e. https://kamrupmetro.dcourts.gov.in regularly for further information and updates.

No individual call letters will be issued to the candidates for interview/viva voce.

Candidates shall appear also at the viva voce at their own cost. No T.A/D.A shall also be admissible for the same

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here