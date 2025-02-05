Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Coaches, Instructors and Counsellors.

Name of posts :

PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Geography, Commerce, History, Economics, Biology,

Political Science, Physics, Biotechnology, Computer Science

PGT-Computer Science

TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi

Coach for Vocational Teaching

Primary Teacher

PRT Music

Assamese Language Teacher

Counsellor

Computer Instructor

Art & Craft Instructor

Coaches-Football & Basketball

Yoga Instructor

Nurse

Special Educator

Balvatika Teacher

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Geography, Commerce, History, Economics, Biology, Political Science, Physics, Biotechnology :

Masters degree in respective subject with B.Ed

PGT-Computer Science :

MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science or PG diploma in computer with post graduate degree in any subject or B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject. Or C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation.

TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. For TGT Eng., Hindi and Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks 03.For TGT S.St. any two of the following at graduation level with 50% marks.- History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks. For TGT Science the candidate should have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject. For TGT Maths, the candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50% Marks in each. CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

Coach for Vocational Teaching :

i) Three years Diploma after Higher Secondary in Electrical. Electronic Engineering from an Institution recognised by State Govt / Govt of India with 10+2

Or

Graduate in Electrical or Electronics Engineering from a recognized university

ii) Working knowledge of English and Hindi

Primary Teacher :

i) Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks And with A two years Diploma in Elementary Education ( By whatever name known)

Or

4Years Bachelors of Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed )

Or

2 years Diploma in Education

Or

Graduation with 50% marks and B.Ed. ( From any recognized NCTE recognized institute)

ii) CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media

PRT Music :

i) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.

ii) Competence to teach through English/Hindi media.

Assamese Language Teacher :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. Assamese language in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks

Counsellor :

B.A. / B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling.

Computer Instructor :

B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ’O’ Level from DOEACC

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.

Art & Craft Instructor :

Degree/Diploma in Art & Craft from recognized university/ Institution

Coaches-Football & Basketball :

BPEd OR equivalent with 50% marks.

Yoga Instructor :

Graduation in any Subject With Degree/Diploma in Yoga from recognized Institute

Nurse :

Diploma in nursing From recognized Institute with Basic life support (BLS)

Special Educator :

Graduation ( Any stream ) with B.Ed in Special Education or diploma in special education from institution recognized by Rehabilitation council of India (RCI)

Balvatika Teacher :

a) Senior Secondary (Class XII or its equivalent) from recognised Board with at least 50% marks.

and

b) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education /Pre School Education /Early childhood Education Programme (DECEd) of duration of not less than two years, or B.Ed (Nursery) from National Council for Teachers Education recognised institutions

Salary : As per KVS norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 07/02/2025 at 9:00 am. The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to submit fully filled application form on specific Performa along with one PP Photograph & also self-attested copy of all related documents.

All original documents are also required to produce for verification before interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here