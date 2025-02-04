Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers, Coaches, Instructors, Nurse. Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon, Assam, established in 1976 and presently functioning at Polytechnic College, Ratnapur near Panigaon Chariali. It is one of the 42 KVs operating under the Guwahati region. During all these years the school has given better results than some of its well equipped counterparts. KVS believes in imparting knowledge/values and nurturing the talent, enthusiasm and creativity of its students for seeking excellence through high-quality educational endeavours. Its mission is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education. The school also aims to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education. It aims to initiate and promote experimentation and innovations in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Name of posts :

PGT- English, Economics, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Computer Science TGT- English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Maths, Science, Social Science Assamese Language Teacher PRT Balvatika (ECCE Trained Teachers) Counsellor Computer Instructor (One each for Secondary and Primary section) Art & Craft Sports Coach Nurse Yoga Instructor Vocational Instructor (Dance) Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th February 2025 at 8 AM in Kendriya Vidyalaya Nagaon, P.O.- Itachali, Dist- Nagaon (Assam), PIN-782003

How to apply :

Candidates are to bring, photographs, filled application form, ONE self- attested Xerox copy of all the certificates and mark-sheets (of all the years separately, e.g. 1st year 2nd year 3rd year etc.) along with original ones for verification in the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here