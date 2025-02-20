Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of teaching and non-teaching staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tamulpur has started working in 2010 for Classes I to V in a temporary building. Later on in the year 2019 the school has been shifted to its own newly constructed building. New building of Vidyalaya is situated Near DC office , Tamulpur. Vidyalaya is about 2 KM from Tamulpur Bus Stand. Its vision is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education for them.

Name of posts :

PGT- Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Hindi,English TGT- Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science Regional Language Teacher PRTs Balvatika Teacher Computer Instructor Yoga Instructor Sports Coach Art And Craft Instructor Nurse Karate/Taekwando Instructor Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 27th and 28th February, 2025 at 9.00 a.m. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tamulpur, Dist – Tamulpur, Pin- 781367

How to apply :

The candidates should bring a set of self-attested documents in support of their educational qualification, experience, etc. on the day of interview. Separate sets of documents is necessary if any candidate wants to apply for more than one post. Applicants must fill the Bio-Data Performa available in the website correctly & bring it along with self attested certificates while coming for interview. They should paste one copy of coloured passport size photo in the Bio-data Performa. All candidates must bring the originals of all the testimonials in support of their Educational Qualifications, Caste, experience, etc

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here