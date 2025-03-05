Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Learner Support Executive and Project Assistant. KKHSOU came into being with the motto “Education Beyond Barriers.” It aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and geographical constraints. The university aims in delivering easily accessible and quality higher education and training to all potential learners, incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who had hitherto been deprived of education. The academic programmes of the University aims to extend education to learners throughout the region, with course structures aligned with National Curriculum Standards. In addition to the traditional UG and PG programmes, KKHSOU offers various professional Certificate and Diploma programmes, allowing even the enrolled learners in various colleges, universities and other educational institutions to pursue additional studies in the form of Add-on courses concurrently with their regular courses.

Name of post : Learner Support Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates having Bachelor Degree in any discipline with working knowledge of computer and good communication skills in English and Assamese

Salary: Rs. 15,000.00 per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Estimation of Financial Benefits from Solar Rooftop Installations in Educational Institutions

Qualification : Candidates must have a minimum qualification of a Master’s degree in a relevant field

Salary: As per project norms

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Learner Executive, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th March 2025. Time is from 11.00AM. The venue is at KKHSOU, University City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara

For the post of Project Assistant, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 7th March 2025. Time is from from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The venue is at KKHSOU, University City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara

How to apply :

Applicants may attend the interview as per the schedule with original testimonials, biodata. They should also bring photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2