Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) AFS Mohanbari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers

Name of posts :

PRT Counsellor ECCE Trained Balvatika Teacher Yoga Instructor Nurse Special Educator TGT Computer Instructor PGT

Eligibility Criteria :

PRT :

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent.

b) Pass also in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE altogether in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

c) For the Post of Primary Teacher, the candidate should also possess two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EL.ED) or D.El.ED or JBT

d) Competence to teach through Hindi & also English medium.

Counsellor : B.A/B.Sc.(Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counselling also

ECCE Trained Balvatika Teacher :

Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognised Board with at least 50% marks also

and

Diploma in nursery Teacher education/Pre-school Education/Early Childhood Education Programme (DECEd) of duration of not less than two years or also B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE recognised institutions.

Yoga Instructor : Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized university with one

year training in Yoga also from a recognized institution.

Nurse : Diploma in general nursing and midwifery or B.Sc. in Nursing with also registration in

the Nursing Council.

Special Educator :

XIIth passed and also two year D.Ed. Special Education in any of the category of disability.

OR XIIth passed and also one year Diploma in Special Education (DSE) in any of the category of disability.

OR Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR) with also 6 months Certification course in Education of Children with Special Needs. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (PGDCBR) with also 6 months certificate Course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker (MRW) with 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf.

OR Primary level Teacher Training course in Visual Impairment.

OR Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation- Mental Retardation (DVR-MR) / Diploma in Vocational Training and Employment – Mental Retardation (DVTE-MR) with 6 months Certificate in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR Diploma in hearing Language and Speech (DHLS) with 6 months Certificate course also in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR XII passed with any RCI recognized qualification of minimum one year duration and also 6 months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs.

OR

Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI altogether

TGT :

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned

subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and

in aggregate.

2) Pass also in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET-paper 2), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3) B.Ed. or also equivalent degree from recognized university.

4) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and also English medium.

Computer Instructor :

BE/B Tech (Computer Science) / B C A / M C A / M. Sc (Computer Science) / M.Sc. (Electronics with Computer Science component) / M. Sc(IT) / B.Sc. (Computer Science)

OR

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university/ institute.

OR

Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / ‘O’ level from DOEACC.

OR

Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEACC also.

PGT :

i) Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in

the concerned subject altogether.

Or

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate altogether

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree altogether from recognized university.

iii) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and also English medium.

PGT (CS) :

At least 50 % marks in aggregate altogether in any of the following : B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for a walk-in-interview on 24th March, 2025 from 08:00 am onwards. The venue is altogether in PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS, Mohanbari, PO : Mohanbari, Distt: Dibrugarh, State: Assam, Pin: 786012

How to apply :

Candidate should bring self-attested Xerox copies of all documents and also with originals for verification on the day of interview. They should also bring the application form duly filled up in all respects on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here