Guwahati: District Magistrate Ayush Garg, has imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to prevent potential breaches of public peace and tranquility in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The order, effective immediately for 60 days unless withdrawn earlier, follows an assessment of a “very likely” risk of serious disturbances.

It prohibits the assembly of five or more persons for unlawful purposes without prior permission, unauthorized collections or subscriptions, burning of effigies, road blockades, carrying deadly weapons, destruction of public property, and any unauthorized gatherings or processions within 200 meters of protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India or the Directorate of Archaeology, Government of Assam.

“This is a case of emergency, and hence this order is passed ex-parte,” the District Magistrate stated in the notification, adding that the directive aims to safeguard public order.

Exemptions apply to magistrates, security personnel from the Army, CRPF, Police, and civil officials on duty, as well as persons specifically authorized. Police station officers-in-charge have been directed to maintain strict vigil and take immediate legal action against violations, which are punishable under Section 223 of the BNSS.

Events seeking exemption must obtain prior permission from the District Magistrate. The notification has been circulated to local MLAs, administrative officials, police, CRPF units, judicial officers, revenue circles, and media outlets to ensure compliance and public awareness.