Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV NFR Maligaon Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) NFR Maligaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers, Instructors, Coaches, Doctors, Nurses and Special Educators. Kendriya Vidyalaya N.F.Railway Maligaon is a one of the best in its kind in the North East, established In the year 1979 as a small school emerged as a pioneer institute in the region with about two thousand One hundred students. K.V.Maligaon is a project school under the NF Railways Maligaon, Guwahati, Assam close to the Kamakhya Railway station. KVS believes in imparting knowledge/values and nurturing the talent, enthusiasm and creativity of its students for seeking excellence through high-quality educational endeavours. Its mission is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education and to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education. It also aims to initiate and promote experimentation and innovations in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education

Name of posts :

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)-Physics, Biology, Commerce, Computer Science, English, Political Science Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- English, Hindi, Assamese, Sanskrit, Science Computer Instructor (Primary & Secondary) Primary Teacher (PRT) Yoga Instructor Basketball Coach Counsellor Art & Craft Instructor Doctor Nurse Special Educator Music Teacher

Eligibility Criteria : As per KV NFR Maligaon Assam norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 11th February and 12th February at 8:30 AM.

The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) NFR, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents in support of their educational qualification, experience etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here