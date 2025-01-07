Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of eight non-teaching posts or career by direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Nursing Tutor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Masters Degree in Psychiatric Nursing with at least 55% marks from a recognized University/ Institution.

ii) Registered as Nurse and Midwife with Central or State Nursing Council.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification :

(i) HSSLC Passed.

(ii) Registered Nurse (GNM/B.SC Nursing)

(iii) Registration with INC or State Nursing Council is a must.

Name of post : Hindi Translator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi or English with English or Hindi as compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at degree level.

OR

(ii) Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi or English as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of examination at degree level.

OR

(iii) Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi & English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level.

AND

Recognized Diploma or Certificate Course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice – versa OR five years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government offices including GOI undertakings

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Graduate in Commerce

(ii) Possessing two years experience of handling and maintenance of account work and undergone successful training in cash and accounts work in ISTM or have passed Subordinate Accounts Service examination.

Name of post : Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Physiotherapy or any other equivalent qualification from recognized University/ Institution

Name of post : Pump Operator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : ITI passed in relevant field.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with attested copies of all certificates /one PP size photograph and a Bank Draft of Rs.100/- to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH.

The applications must reach to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH,Tezpur-784001 latest by 10.02.2025 within working hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here