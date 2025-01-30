Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERAMAC Guwahati Assam.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Officer-Fisheries on contractual basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Officer-Fisheries

No. of posts : 1

Education Qualification :

Postgraduate (Master of Fisheries Science) MFSc. Fisheries/ Aquaculture/ M.Sc. Zoology/ M.Sc. Marine Sciences/M.Sc. Marine Biology/ Masters in Fisheries economics/ Industrial Fisheries/ Fisheries Business Management/ M.Sc. in Veterinary Sciences (M.VSc)/ M.Sc. in Agriculture and allied

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Postgraduate (Master of Fisheries Science) MFSc. Fisheries/ Aquaculture/ M.Sc. Zoology/ M.Sc. Marine Sciences/M.Sc. Marine Biology/ Masters in Fisheries economics/ Industrial Fisheries/ Fisheries Business Management/ M.Sc. in Veterinary Sciences (M.VSc)/ M.Sc. in Agriculture and allied disciplines from recognised university.

OR

Graduate (Bachelors of Fisheries Science) B.FSc. Fisheries/Aquaculture/B.Sc. Zoology/B.Sc. Marine Sciences/B.Sc. Marine Biology/ Bachelors in Fisheries economics/ Industrial Fisheries/ Fisheries Business Management/ B.Sc. in Veterinary Sciences (B.VSc)/ B.Sc. in Agriculture and allied

disciplines from recognised university.

Work Experience :

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in fisheries production techniques, technology interventions or marketing of fish seed and working with FFPOs/FPOs/fisheries cooperatives/ similar institutions/working with the private sector engages in fisheries and aquaculture domain.

Emoluments : Upto Rs.45,000/- P.M.

Age Limit : Not above 35 years as on 1st Feb 2025

Also Read : 10 inspiring quotes of Sheetal Devi

Job Roles :

He/She will be responsible for implementation of fisheries, aquatic ecosystems and cluster level

project in North East Region. Candidate should have good English communication skills. Candidate

must have computer knowledge – MS Office and capable to prepare reports, DPR, proposal and

other documentation work. Candidate should be flexible to travelling entire North East Region.

Candidate should be capable to handle Govt. sponsored projects and have liaison skill, problem

solving attitude and capable enough to make informed and to take strategic decision. Prepare

reports summarizing findings and present them to senior management to inform strategic decision making. Candidate should have ability to work in a team and also coordinate with another

department when its required. Monitor the progress of ongoing projects. Maintain and update the

database.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 5th February 2025 from 10.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. in NERAMAC Complex, Panjabari Road, (Near Six-mile Flyover), Sixmile, Guwahati, Pin – 781022, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their CVs, original and self-attested testimonials on the date of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here